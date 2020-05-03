SAN ANTONIO — SAN ANTONIO – The stock market has been swinging wildly amid coronavirus fears. If you are worried about your retirement savings, there are ways to protect your future.

Karl Eggerss, senior wealth advisor and partner of Covenant, said volatile periods are normal and economic turbulence shouldn’t prevent you from investing in stocks.

“JPMorgan has a study that since 1980, which is 40 years of data on average, the stock market will pull back somewhere between 13-14 percent at some point during the year. So, if you're going to invest in stocks and make those higher returns in the long term? You should expect volatility,” he explained.

Eggers said timing is also, important to consider. If you are still working or in retirement, your investment decisions should be different.

“You have to always figure, when are you going to use this money? If it’s going to be 10, 15, 20 years from now, in a 401(k) for example? Then, you should ride through a lot of the volatility,” said Eggerss. “If it’s money in the next few months or up to a year, then it has to be out of the stock market generally speaking, and it needs to be in a bank, savings account.”

He adds that for the younger generation, they can take advantage of a down market and buy stocks for cheap.

“Young people are the opposite of retirees. They are in an accumulation phase of their life. They're continuing to put in. Anytime the stock market's down, it's like stocks are on sale,” said Eggerss.

Tuesday, the Federal Reserve slashed its short-term interest rates by 0.5 percentage points, in order to help the economy amid coronavirus fears. It was the largest single cut since the start of the financial crisis but there wasn’t a huge impact on the market. The Dow dropped 750 points, S&P 500 stock index was down 2.8% and Nasdaq dropped nearly 3% on Tuesday.

“Those against it say it wasn’t necessary and it leaves them (the Federal Reserve) less ammunition for a true financial crisis, which we are clearly not in,” said Eggerss. “I don’t believe they needed to do it. They control short-term interest rates and long-term interest rates were already falling, which affects borrowing for homes.”