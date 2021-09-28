National Coffee Day deals worth checking out

Editor's note: The video in the player above is from a previously published, unrelated story.
Wednesday marks one of the best days of the year for caffeine lovers in the United States: National Coffee Day!
If you are looking to take advantage of the coffee celebration, below, we have compiled a list of the best deals and freebies to pick up on Wednesday!
Burger King
Customers who download or currently have the Burger King app can get a free medium iced coffee with any purchase.
Dunkin'
Members of the Dunkin loyalty program are able to score a free medium iced or hot coffee with any purchase.
Circle K
On Wednesday, you can text "FREE" to 31310 to receive a free cup of coffee. Must be redeemed on Sept. 29 at participating locations.
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme Rewards members can get both a free cup of coffee and a donut on Wednesday, no purchase necessary.
McDonald's
By downloading the McDonald's app, customers can score any size cup of coffee or iced coffee for just $0.99, through December 31.
Panera
Sign up for the MyPanera+ Coffee Subscription through Thursday, Sept. 30, and you will receive a free cup of hot coffee, tea, or iced coffee for three months.
Starbucks
The caffeine giant is giving away a free cup of Pike Place Roast to anyone who brings in a clean, empty, reusable cup (less than 20 ounces) on Wednesday.
Tim Hortons
Through Oct. 26, Tim Hortons fans can get a hot or iced coffee for $0.99 when ordering through the Tim Hortons app.
