Buying a new car is a rite of passage for many adults, but it comes with some important considerations: cost of the vehicle, gas mileage, cost of added features and license and registration costs. It all adds up over a short period of time.

When buying a new car, one thing you want to keep in mind is how much insurance will cost you. The cost of your car could increase dramatically if you are buying something that is expensive to insure. If you are financing your car, you’ll likely be required to carry full coverage insurance rather than just liability.

Top 20 cheapest cars to insure

The cheapest cars to insure are largely SUVs and midsize vehicles. A 2019 Insure.com study pulled together a comprehensive list of the top 20 cheapest cars to insure. The Honda Odyssey LX comes in at number one with an average annual insurance cost of $1,298.00, and the Chevrolet Traverse L comes in at number 20 with an average cost of $1,374.00. Anything on this list is a good option if you’re looking for cheap car insurance, with only a $76 difference between the cheapest car and number 20.

1. Honda Odyssey LX, annual cost to insure: $1,298

2. Jeep Wrangler Sport, annual cost to insure: $1,304

3. Subaru Outback 2.5i, annual cost to insure: $1,306

4. Mazda CX-3 Sport, annual cost to insure: $1,307

5. Honda HR-V LX, annual cost to insure: $1,325

6. Honda CR-V LX, annual cost to insure: $1,333

7. Jeep Renegade Sport, annual cost to insure: $1,338

8. Ford Escape S, annual cost to insure: $1,344

9. Subaru Forester 2.5i, annual cost to insure: $1,347

10. Jeep Compass Sport, annual cost to insure: $1,349

11. Mazda CX-5 Sport, annual cost to insure: $1,352

12. Subaru Crosstrek, annual cost to insure: $1,353

13. Buick Encore 1SV, annual cost to insure: $1,354

14. Honda Fit LX w/ Honda Sensing, annual cost to insure: $1,358

15. Nissan Frontier S, annual cost to insure: $1,361

16. Jeep Cherokee Latitude, annual cost to insure: $1,361

17. Dodge Grand Caravan SE, annual cost to insure: $1,363

18. Ford Transit Connect SL, annual cost to insure: $1,366

19. GMC Canyon SL, annual cost to insure: $1,369

20. Chevrolet Traverse L , annual cost to insure: $1,374

Another key takeaway from this list is that the Honda Fit with Honda Sensing, number 14 on the list, is the only sedan to make the top 20. In addition to that, the average annual insurance rate based on a 2019 Quadrant Information Services with U.S. News study is $3,717.00.

Top 5 most expensive cars to insure

If you’re looking for the cheapest cars to insure to keep your budget in line, there are definitely some cars you need to avoid. The same 2019 Insure.com study from above pulled together a list of the more expensive vehicles to insure. The top five most expensive vehicles to insure are:

1. Nissan GT-R, annual cost to insure: $3,941

2. Mercedes Maybach S650, annual cost to insure: $3,917

3. Porsche Panamera, annual cost to insure: $3,887

4. Mercedes AMG GT R, annual cost to insure: $3,751

5. BMW M760i xDrive, annual cost to insure: $3,705

What factors into the cost of my insurance

There are a number of factors that determine your insurance premiums, not least of which is the type of car you drive. Some other factors include:

Driving history

Driving activity

Vehicle size

Vehicle safety rating

Anti-theft/safety devices

Where you live

Age, gender and marital status

Credit history, in some places

Your policy options will play a significant factor in your premiums as well. For example, the higher your deductible, the lower your insurance premiums. You may have a maximum limit on what your deductible can be depending on your auto lender. Double check so you compare insurance policies wisely.

Cars to avoid for cheap insurance

The most expensive cars to insure are all sports and luxury cars. The smaller your car, typically the more expensive the insurance rates. That has a lot to do with safety ratings for smaller vehicles. Some cars to avoid if you’re looking for the cheapest cars to insure:

High-end, luxury cars

Sports cars

Exorbitantly expensive cars

Cars with speciality parts

Vehicles with low safety ratings

Frequently asked questions

What is the cheapest car to insure?

The cheapest cars to insure on average is the Honda Odyssey LX, but keep in mind your insurance will vary depending on your personal driving record as well as your personal information. Get multiple quotes so you can see which is the cheapest for you.

How does car make and model impact your car insurance rates?

The type of car you drive may be indicative of your driving style, and it’s certainly indicative of the level of safety you want to have while driving. Luxury and sports cars tend to have higher insurance rates than midsize SUVs, which tend to rate higher on safety scales.

What else impacts your car insurance rate?

Your personal information, driving record and, in some states, your credit history, will all impact your car insurance rates. When looking for the cheapest car insurance rates, it’s a good idea to stick with one of the top 20 so you’ll have lower insurance premiums.

Can I get cheap insurance if I’ve had an accident?

Yes, depending on who is at fault and how much damage was done, you may still be able to get cheap car insurance, especially if you drive a vehicle from our top 20 list. Complete a defensive driving course and ask your car insurance company about discounts you can get to help lower your rates after an accident.

Can I get cheap insurance if I’ve had a ticket for no insurance?

This will depend on a number of factors, and driving a car with cheap insurance rates will definitely impact the insurance rates you receive after driving with no insurance. Talk with several insurance providers to get the best quote for you.

