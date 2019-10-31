Every day, hundreds of people fly over the graves of Richard and Catherine Dotson.

This isn’t a euphemism. The airport in Savannah, Georgia, has not one but two graves embedded in it. The former owners of the land upon which Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport is built are now resting under runway 10/28. The airport doesn’t hide it at all: The graves are very visible to passengers and pilots, and the airport’s site features their image.

Richard and Catherine Dotson’s graves. (Photo courtesy of Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport)

In 1942 during World War II, the U.S. government negotiated with the city of Savannah to acquire some land to use toward expanding military operations. Part of the acreage designated for the Army Air Corps facilities included the Dotson clan’s private family cemetery, which purportedly contained more than a hundred graves.

After some negotiation, all but four of the Dotson ancestors were relocated to Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah, according to the airport’s website. But Richard and Catherine’s great-grandchildren were adamant that the patriarch and matriarch of the family should stay where they were, on the family farm known as Cherokee Hills back in the 1800s.

The government agreed, and runway 10/28 — numbered for its East/West orientiation — was built around the two graves. Two other relatives, Daniel Hueston and John Dotson, also remain buried in their original graves just a few feet away, beside the airport’s most active runway. Their living descendants are permitted to visit the graves under airport escort, although they cannot leave flowers at the sitem for safety reasons. And every now and then when air traffic is slow, controllers have been known to offer pilots the opportunity to taxi by the graves, sometimes even switching to a second frequency for an audio graveyard tour, the South Carolina newspaper The State said.

The Dotson graves sit toward the edge of the runway, and do not directly touch planes taking off or landing. Richard’s tombstone reads, “At rest,” while Catherine’s says, “Gone home to rest” — a fitting message for travelers passing overhead. But urban legend has it that pilots landing into Savannah on runway 10/28 near sunset have seen two figures standing toward the north end of the runway.

And even more mysteriously, an airport executive told The Savannah Morning News that back when the runway was extended during World War II, workers discovered that the markers were the only remaining parts of the graves.

The Dotsons’ whereabouts may be a mystery, but Savannah is far from being the only airport with a haunting history.

The most famous is perhaps Denver International Airport, often called one of the most haunted airports in the world, and is similarly constructed on former burial ground, belonging to local Native Americans. The airport is also the hub o of many conspiracy theories, like secret bunkers that house aliens and many more. The giant blue sculpture of a stallion with piercing red eyes outside the airport contributes to the weirdness, as does the (verified) fact that it killed its creator in a freak accident in 2006.

In any case, it doesn’t take a conspiracy theorist to be weirded out by the gargoyles that watch over travelers collecting bags at baggage claim.





One of two gargoyles at Denver International Airport Notre Denver by artist Terry Allen (Photo by Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

While every single pilot successfully avoided crashing into a building during Kai Tak’s 73-year history, not everyone managed to stay on land: on Nov. 4, 1993, Taiwan’s China Airlines Flight 605 missed Runway 13 and landed in the sea instead — a victim of heavy rain caused by Tropical Storm Ira. While all 296 passengers and crew survived, there was one fatality: the nearly-new Boeing 747-400, which had only been in commission for a few weeks at that time.

Finally, we leave you with one closing horror: The worst airports in the United States, according to TPG’s 2019 rankings. Believe it or not, none of New York’s three airports made this year’s bottom five: This year, Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) took the dubious honors for inconvenience, offering little to no restaurants or amenities for lounge members and regular travelers alike, and for notoriously tardy departure and arrival times.

In decreasing order of shame, the four dishonorable mentions were all from Florida except for one: Orlando (MCO) and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood (FLL), outlier Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) and Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW). If you’ve ever flown through any of these airports, you probably don’t need us to tell you about the horror. Boo!

But the one thing you should not fear about airports is flying itself. Statistically speaking, commercial air travel is one of the safest possible ways to get from Point A to Point B. Pilots rigorously train for all types of outcomes including turbulence, engine failure and strong winds, while flight attendants are equally prepared to handle any kind of emergency on board, from birth to death and everything in between. So the next time you fly, save yourself the spooks: You’re in good, non-ghostly hands.





