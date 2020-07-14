Plexiglass, puzzles and pedals: The pandemic economy in Texas

“We’re not only excited we have a job, but we’re also involved in trying to slow down this [virus],” said the CEO of a plexiglass company in Houston.

DALLAS — Even as COVID-19 cuts a deep hole in the Texas economy forcing businesses to either operate at a fraction of their capacity or close permanently, the virus is creating a boom for some companies.

“We’re hearing from everyone. We’re hearing from hospitals, from dentist offices, from car dealerships, from restaurants – anybody who is concerned about the safety of their customers,” said Carolyn Faulk, CEO at A&C Plastics in Houston.

Her company distributes plexiglass panels across the country. Demand is surging.

“We’re not only excited we have a job, but we’re also involved in trying to slow down this [virus],” Faulk added.

At the Richardson Bike Mart, Woody Smith said he has 6,700 bicycles on back order for customers that are now spending more time outside.

In Central Texas, J.B. Manning, who owns the Wimberley Puzzle Company, said so many people are at home now that it has led to a spike in orders for his puzzles. He has even shipped them around the world since this all started.

