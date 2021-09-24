Powerball jackpot exceeds $500M for weekend drawing

The jackpot now stands at an estimated $523 million for the Saturday, Sept. 25, drawing.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Powerball jackpot is continuing to grow since no one claimed the prize after the last drawing.

According to Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, this is the 10th largest jackpot in Powerball game history.

“This is the highest the Powerball jackpot has been since January when a $731 million jackpot was won,” said Eric Hagler, executive director of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery. “The last Powerball jackpot won was for $285.6 million on June 5 so there have been 37 drawings since then.”

If it's won this weekend, this will be the first Powerball jackpot awarded since the game launched Monday drawings on Aug. 23.

Proceeds from the sales drive more money for scholarships for Arkansas students. Since 2009, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery has raised more than $1 billion in scholarship proceeds and awarded more than 650,000 scholarships.

Each play is $2 and for an additional $1, you can get the Power Play, which multiplies any non-jackpot prizes won.