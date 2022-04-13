Rental experts provide insight on rising apartment rates in the Corpus Christi area

According to Rent.com, some of the most affordable apartment prices can be found in the Calallen and Flour Bluff areas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many people dream of owning a home one day, but with the high-priced housing market, some of those people are going to have to rent just a little longer.

Even the cost of leasing an apartment is quickly becoming less affordable than it used to be.

As with much of the nation, inflation has been doing its work in the Corpus Christi area. It was recently reported that the Consumer Price Index rose by nearly 8% -- an increase that represented a 40-year high.

As the demand for apartments continues to grow in Corpus Christi, so does the cost to rent them. According to Rent.com, the average rental price for a studio apartment in Corpus Christi is $815 per month. The increase rose 16% from this time last year.

Residents can do a little better when it comes to a 1-bedroom apartment, paying on average $855 a month – a 6% increase over April of 2021. While, a 2-bedroom apartment is up 9% at $1,096 a month.

3News spoke with Brian Carberry, who is the Senior Managing Editor of Rent.com. He said that rising mortgage rates haven’t cooled the housing market as much as experts thought. That means those who can’t afford to pay top dollar over the asking price for a house, are turning to rentals as an option while they wait for the market to readjust.

That, in turn, becomes an issue of supply and demand.

Both Carberry and Michelle Green, who is the Executive Director of the Corpus Christi Apartment Association, cite overall inflation as another reason for the spike in prices.

Green said that with goods and materials costing more, and in some cases, harder to come by, landlords are spending more for things like repairs, building supplies, and insurance.

Renters typically offset those costs.

Green also told 3News that with an average asking rent of $1.26 a square foot, Corpus Christi is is still well below many other areas across the country.

According to Rent.com, some of the most affordable apartment prices can be found in the Calallen and Flour Bluff areas, with the more expensive prices being recorded along the Bay Area, Padre Island and the City’s southside.

