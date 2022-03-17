Excessive spending could leave a dent in your pocket this year, financial experts say

Jeremy Spear with Infantry Financial said the key to budgeting lies in monitoring your expenses and cutting out what you don't need.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The cost to enjoy spring break at the beach may be more costly this year compared to just a few weeks ago.

As inflation continues to take root in pockets around the Coastal Bend, Jeremy Spear with Infantry Financial shares a few tips on how tourists can save as summer months draw closer.

"Grab you know, three or four different color highlighters. Pull your last three months bank statements and then go through and highlight. Use them and color code them so necessities, entertainment, extras, things like Netflix or apps that you have on your phone that are really unnecessary," Spear said. "You know, you really start counting those things when you add them up all of a sudden. It's $150, $100, and $175 a month, and you didn't really realize because that automatic debit is just there."

As necessities such as gas and groceries continue to increase in price, Spear said it can be helpful to cut back on some luxuries.

Jennifer Mahan is a mom and part of the Coastal Bend Mom Collective. She said planning accordingly is something she's having to be more intentional about.

"I tried to find the free events to take my kids to so that those outings don't really hit our budget as as much," Mahan said. "So those are things that we were already doing. So that has really helped us in this time, because it's not something that we're now having to take those things away."

During time such as spring break and summer, Mahan said looking ahead when scheduling outings also plays a huge role in her budgeting.

"I started, if we ever have like a surplus in our budget, I buy gift cards to like H-E-B or Walmart to hold on to. So that this summer when my food budget is going to double because my kids are home all the time," Mahan said. "Or we want to go on that beach trip. I can use those to buy the snacks or even for the gas and so those things are not coming out of our budget right then."

Isabel Jones with the Corpus Christi Financial Center said that fitting as much as possible into a ones budget can minimize costs in the long haul.

"Start budgeting for it. You know, start putting money aside every single month," Jones said. "I mean instead of just coming with a lump sum at the end of, you know, whenever summer starts you can start putting money aside so you can utilize it."

Cutting back on dining out, subscriptions and shopping can make a lasting impacting on ones finances.

"What happens if the prices continue to go up, we have to have a cushion. So in order for us to have that we have to be able to sacrifice certain things," Mahan said. "So there's a lot of things that they can do to reduce those expenses,"

