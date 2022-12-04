Still haven't filed your taxes yet? Here's some things to note ahead of the upcoming deadline

After two years of extended deadlines due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the deadline to file your federal taxes has been pushed to Monday, April 18.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The deadline to file your federal tax returns is just about here and this year, the IRS is expecting to process more than 160-million individual returns.

Missing that deadline could cost you more than you’re ready to pay.

Good news for procrastinators. If you have been waiting until the last possible minute to file your federal tax return, then you may be planning to stay up late Thursday night to get it done ahead of Friday, which is April 15.

Turns out, though, you’ve still got one more weekend.

Taxpayers who still need more time to get their information together can request an extension by filing Form 4868. But delaying your return doesn’t mean you can delay your payment. The IRS still expects residents to send in what they owe by Monday. Not doing so will likely result in interest charges and late penalties being tacked on to the overall total.

Filing electronically and choosing direct deposit can help speed up your refund, but even then, the average wait time is at least three weeks for most.

Residents are encouraged to put down the phone, as the IRS website still looks to be the fastest way to get answers.

In a recent statement, IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said “our phone volumes continue to remain at record-setting levels. We urge people to check IRS.gov and establish an online account to help them access information more quickly.”

For more information on how to file your tax return, click here.

