Texas named top state for infrastructure and corporate investment by Site Selection Magazine

Texas is the best state when it comes to infrastructure and corporate investment, according to Site Selection Magazine.

The publication uses what it calls its Global Groundwork Index to rank states based on investment trends in infrastructure projects and corporate end-use facility projects – like roads, bridges, airports, tunnels, pipelines, utilities, railroads – to develop its rankings.

Site Selection publishes details for those involved in expansion-planning decisions, such as CEOs, corporate real estate executives and facility planners, human resource managers and corporate consultants. This is the third year the Global Groundwork Index is to be released, which uses a combination of data from Conway Analytics’ Conway Projects Database and a database from global infrastructure advisory and events firm CG/LA.

"Thanks to our premier workforce, Texas has been ranked #1 on Site Selection’s Global Groundwork Index,” said Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday. “Our state-of-the-art infrastructure and thriving business climate has kept Texas the top state for economic prosperity. As our economy rebounds from the COVID downturn, we will continue strengthening our infrastructure, creating more jobs, and fostering a more prosperous economic environment for all Texans.”

Last year, Gov. Greg Abbott received the magazines Governor's Cup Award for a record-breaking seventh year in a row. It was the 15th time a governor from the state of Texas won the award, which is more than any other state.