Should you protest your property taxes?

Home values are way up this year, but you can lower your assessment.

TEXAS, USA — Why should you not be scared to protest your property taxes?

County tax appraisals are going out to homeowners and some are getting sticker shock.

Thanks to the booming real estate market the value of most peoples’ homes has gone up.

In Harris County, the value of residential properties has gone up between 15 and 30 percent according to the chief appraiser.

It could be worse. In Travis County, where Austin is, the median home value has climbed more than 50 percent since last year.

Of course if you feel your feel your house has been overvalued, you can protest.

According to January Advisors, in 2019 there was a 3.8 percent decrease in tax assessed values on properties where the homeowner protested in Harris County.

January Advisors also reported that homeowners were much more likely to protest in affluent neighborhoods rather than in low-income neighborhoods.

If you want to file a protest in Harris County, you have until May 15 or within 30 days of receiving your notice.

The Harris County Appraisal District has a portal on its website called iFile Protest to submit a digital protest.

You can also hire someone to help with your protest or do it yourself.