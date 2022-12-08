Upskill Coastal Bend Partner Expo featured during 'Direction to Success'

The Partner Expo will be held at the Falfurrias Economic Development Accelerator on August 18, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UpSkill Coastal Bend is a cooperative effort of workforce, education and economic development experts aimed at supporting the educational and job attainment efforts of the Coastal Bend community.

The Partner Expo will be held at the Falfurrias Economic Development Accelerator on August 18, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be food trucks, music, and prizes.

This is a great opportunity to get to know your local community resources in workforces and education development!

