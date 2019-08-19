CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Teachers and librarians in the West Oso Independent School District were surprised Monday with a special gift from their superintendent.

During the district's convocation, where all staff gathers before the start of the school year, West Oso ISD Superintendent Conrado Garcia unveiled the generous surprise. He gave each teacher and librarian a $100 Amazon gift card to buy anything they need for their classrooms.

There are close to 200 members of the West Oso ISD faculty!

Garcia said his team deserves it after they raised their school rating from a 71 to an 88. He has been the superintendent at West Oso ISD for four years and said he wants teachers to know their work is appreciated.

"When we first started and we raised the expectation they worked morning, noon, and night and on weekends," Garcia said. "There is not a thing I can't ask our teachers to do that they don't step up. Well, it is very obvious they have stepped up in a big way."

Garcia said he will continue to show his faculty his appreciation by hosting a breakfast catered by Sugarbakers on Thursday.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: