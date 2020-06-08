Texas tax-free weekend starts today: Here's what you need to know

Just like school, shopping will look a little different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

HOUSTON — This weekend's sales tax holiday is a three-day event designed to save Texans a little money.

A lot of parents use this weekend to prepare for their children’s new semester.

Just like school, shopping will look a little different this year.

When is tax-free weekend?

The tax-free weekend starts on Friday, August 7, and runs through midnight on Sunday, August 9.

What qualifies as tax-free?

Shoppers will be able to buy clothes, shoes and an array of school supplies tax-free. Individual items must cost less than $100.

This year, the Texas Comptroller says there will be qualifying items sold online and over the phone. However, the items must be paid for and accepted by the seller before the end of the tax-free period.

TAX-FREE ITEMS

(not a complete list)

Backpacks

Binders

Calculators

Cellophane tape

Blackboard chalk

Compass

Composition books

Crayons

Erasers

Expandable folders

Pocket folders

Plastic folders

Manila folders

Glue

Paste / Paste Sticks

Highlighters

Index cards

Legal pads

Lunch boxes

Markers

Notebooks

Loose leaf ruled notebook paper

Copy paper

Graph paper

Tracing paper

Colored paper

Poster board

Construction paper

Pencil boxes / other supply boxes

Pencil sharpeners

Pencils

Pens

Protractors

Rulers

Scissors

Writing tablets

Tennis shoes

Jogging suits

Swimsuits

CLOTH face masks

