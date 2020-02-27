CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It may be surprising to hear, but Corpus Christi is the eighth most populated city in all of Texas.

Since 1970, the city has added 2,500 new residents every year and over the next decade, that number is expected to nearly double.

The city is figuring out how to accommodate the spike in population, starting with a recent study.

Right now if anyone were to build a new home in Corpus Christi, they would have to pay the base cost of building the home, plus utility fees for the city. Those fees go in what is called the "trust fund." This pool of money is used by the city to reimburse developers for the new infrastructure, but that money can only be used to support water and waste water projects.

Cara Tackett with Pape-Dawson Engineers says, " the council is considering looking at water, waste water, storm water, drainage and road ways as potential options, whereas the trust fund today only looks at water and wastewater."

The city's development services department is proposing a new initiative to replace the current "trust fund."

Development Services Director Al Raymond says, "the difference is instead of generating roughly a million dollars a year in corpus, we'd generate somewhere between five to seven million dollars a year based on the number of permits we issued last year."

Proponents say impact fees would look at what needs to be built in order for new development to happen. Essentially, property will be assessed prior to building and owners would only be charged for what that property actually needs.

Raymond adds, "under impact fees we can pay for master planning, we can pay for "omn" (operation maintenance), we can pay for facility expansions if we need to expand our waste water treatment plans or those kind of things; it's a relatively big difference."

However, not everyone is on board with the plan. The Coastal Bend Home Builders Association sent us a statement saying:

"We are grateful that development services included us in the discussions about how to best grow the city of Corpus Christi. Although we have some serious concerns about how much impact fees will increase home prices, we do recognize that the current trust fund is far from perfect."

A final decision has not been made yet. In the next few months, the city will decide to transition to impact fees or not. The study will continue to be looked over and tweaked by the developmental services; officials from the team say they hope to present again to the city by April.