HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One man was killed and another was injured Tuesday night during an attempted robbery at a fireworks stand, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

According to preliminary reports, three or four men attempted to rob a fireworks stand in west Harris County when they were shot by the stand's worker.

This happened just before 8:30 p.m. in a parking lot located in the 4800 block of Highway 6.

According to Gonzalez, an employee at the fireworks stand was able to disarm one of the robbers and fire shots.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene and another, later identified as Derrell Ridley, 30, was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Ridley faces an aggravated robbery charge as well as having an open warrant for felony evading arrest because he failed to appear in court.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene and another, later identified as Derrell Ridley, 30, was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

HCSO

The fireworks stand worker was not injured.

Gonzalez said authorities are searching the area for other suspects.

If anyone has any information regarding the shooting, or additional suspects, they are asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100, or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

The shooting will be referred to a grand jury when the investigation is completed.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter