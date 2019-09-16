CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 10th Annual Pawfest at the Gulf Coast Humane Society came to a close but not without making a splash.

The festival had a pool over 30-feet-long with dogs jumping in and out of it.

One of those dogs belonged to Debbie LaMont.

She had a 3-year-old terrier named Bolt, so it only made since for him to compete.

“Well, I have a terrier and terrier has a lot of energy, so I look for lots of ways to burn off that energy,” LaMont said.

The dock dogs competition included a variety of water based events.

Bolt took part in, “Dock diving and it's an event where the dogs jump for distance or for height or for speed,” LaMont said.

And for the dogs that couldn't get on board with jumping into the water, the Flying Disc Dogs of Austin provided another option.

The group teaches canines how to do neat tricks with frisbees.

“Luna was actually going to be a service dog, and she just had too much energy for that type of lifestyle,e so we did a little bit of a career change,” dog trainer, Kelsi Slatton said.

While herding breeds like, Luna are great at frisbee tricks any dog can learn how to do it.

“I have seen everything from newfoundlands to labs and golden retrievers doing it, so absolutely any dog can do it.

All proceeds from Pawfest go back into the Gulf Coast Humane Society.