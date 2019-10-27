AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said 10 people – four adults and six children – were injured after a two-vehicle crash in East Austin on Saturday evening.

The incident happened at the 13800 block of FM 969 just after 6:30 p.m., with initial reports of a person pinned in a vehicle that was on fire.

A man in his 40s was declared a trauma alert and taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Another adult was also declared a trauma alert and airlifted to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.

A third adult was also declared a trauma alert and taken to Dell Seton Medical Center.

Six children were taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fire crews, STAR Flight, six ambulances and an EMS district commander responded to the crash.

All victims have been extricated from the vehicles, ATCEMS said.

