HOUSTON — KHOU 11 News has confirmed the young boy who collapsed at a football event last week has died.

Justin Elbert with the Klein Independent School District said the 11-year-old died Saturday.

The child collapsed at a football event held at Strack Intermediate School the evening of Sept. 24. Trainers at the event used an AED on the child, who was said to be unresponsive shortly after collapsing.

The boy was rushed to Texas Children's Hospital in The Woodlands after paramedics were able to get a faint heartbeat while administering CPR. At one point he was said to be breathing on his own, although he remained in the hospital.

Klein ISD officials said the football event was not affiliated with the school district but was being held on school grounds.

The child's identity has not officially been released.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

