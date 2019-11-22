SAN ANTONIO — A Judson ISD bus was involved in a crash in Converse early this morning, according to an official with the district.

The accident happened before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Misty Ridge Drive and Kitty Hawk Road.

According to the district's spokesperson, 12 students were involved in the crash.

The students, from Millers Point Elementary, suffered minor injuries and were treated on-scene.

The families of the students have been notified.

The cause of the crash is unclear at this time.