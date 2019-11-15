CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A dozen children finally received their forever homes Friday at the Nueces County Courthouse.

November is known as National Adoption Month, and to honor the month, nine families adopted 13 children.

Even though some kids were adopted, there are still about 50 children in Nueces County without a family.

Families at the adoption event encourage the public that if they're able to, adopting a child can be a very rewarding experience.

'It's an amazing experience. It's the feeling you get of doing something for somebody else and helping someone," children Beck and Armando Rios.

"They are going to have their forever family. And that's what every child wants. They want to be part of a family where they can be loved and feel safe," John Lennon said.

If you're interested in giving a child in Nueces County their forever home, a meeting will be held a the Courthouse Dec. 9 at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.