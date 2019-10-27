Twelve juveniles and one adult face multiple charges after Knoxville police said a witness accused them of attacking and robbing a homeless man in downtown Knoxville.

KPD officers responded to a call about a robbery at the State Street parking garage around 12:44 a.m. Sunday. A witness told them 15 to 20 juveniles attacked a homeless man and took his money. The victim left the scene before officers arrived, according to KPD.

Officers later found the suspects on Hall of Fame Drive near Church Avenue. KPD said they found 12 juveniles, ranging from ages 13 to 15, and an 18-year-old woman.

KPD said officers arrested the teenagers for charges including curfew violation, disorderly conduct, jaywalking, simple possession of a Schedule VI narcotic and on-file warrants.

Charges were not filed for the robbery itself, according to KPD.

Officers also issued 10 misdemeanor citations for violating curfew. KPD said both the juvenile and parents were cited in those cases. Per Tennessee state law 39-17-1702, parents can be charged when their children violate curfew.