Police officials are asking for help to find a 14-year-old girl reported missing in New Orleans East.

According to NOPD officials, Kayla Chelsea (pictured above) was last seen around 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9 in the 4800 block of Bright Drive, near Joe Brown Park in the East.

She has not been seen or heard from since then and was reported missing to police Sunday.

Chelsea is 5'5" tall and weighs about 115 pounds. Police say she was last seen wearing a pink and white shirt, a blue jean jacket, gray tights and pink slippers.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on Chelsea's location should call police at 504-658-6070.

