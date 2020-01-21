CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 14th Annual Racial Justice Forum was held Monday at Corpus Christi YWCA.

The organization holds the training every year for its own staff and members of the community. They said t's all about learning how to become stronger and appreciate each others differences.

They said it's a message that Dr. King dedicated his life to.

"His impact meant to make sure that people are included that we're not just marginalized and seen as a way to show that we're diverse and to show that's our corporate values but also to be," Sharon Bailey-Murphy, the vice President of YWCA Corpus Christi, said.

"He was such a positive man with so much foresight and was leading the country in a very positive direction," President and CEO Nancy Wesson-Dodd said.

