What is "Discord," the app teen had used before killing family in San Patricio County RV park

Authorities say the 15-year-old had posted disturbing images of his deceased family members to an app. Another teen who saw the photos contacted law enforcement.

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — Questions as to a motive now being searched after a 15-year-old boy allegedly shot and killed his family inside the RV they were living in before killing himself.

According to law enforcement, the teen had been threatening to continue the violence at an area school.

Chief Deputy of San Patricio County, Adrian Rodriguez, was on the scene.

"We knocked on the door of the trailer and we were actually able to get somebody to actually answer verbally," Rodriguez said. "They wouldn’t open the door, so through the door talking he was asked to come outside, of course he questioned why."

According to Rodriguez, the 15-year-old shooter, who has been identified as William Quince Colburn III, refused to open the door before taking his own life.

"Deputy said just come talk with us and he said no, and then they heard one single gunshot,” Rodriguez said.

Once investigators made their way inside the RV, they discovered Colburn had just committed suicide with a pistol. They also found the other relatives' bodies, as well as that of two dogs believed to have belonged to the family.

"He had the tools available and transportation so we can’t dismiss that he wouldn’t have, we’re just glad that he didn’t,” Rodriguez said.

The sheriffs department also said it hasn’t handled any calls for service in regards to the Colburn family.



According to Rodriguez, the motive may never be known in this case, but they still plan to move forward searching for answers.

Authorities say the 15-year-old had posted disturbing images of his deceased family to an app called Discord.

A 'Discord' user contacted 3News Thursday morning, saying the teen had sent them photos of the slain family. They shared with 3News there had been no warning, and they had no choice as to whether they could accept or reject the photos.

Now, unless you're a gamer, you may be asking what exactly is Discord?

It's a chatting platform that's been around for about six years. It allows users to text, call and exchange photos in communities, called "servers."

Originally, gamers had used it to plan strategy in online multi-player games. However, over the course of the pandemic, it shifted its focus away from video games and exploded in popularity.