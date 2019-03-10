CROSBY, Texas — A teen who was hit by a car while trying to cross FM 1942 in Crosby Thursday night has died.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene Thursday afternoon at 4502 FM 1942. Deputies said the teen was leaving a Dollar General store when he walked out in front of a Chevrolet Trailblazer and was hit. The driver stayed at the scene.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the 14-year-old was taken by Life Flight to the hospital where he died Friday.

