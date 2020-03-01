BELTON, Texas — Joshua Reyner, 15, was killed after he was shot Jan. 2. in Belton The shooting happened around 8:00 p.m. near the 1600 block of S. Wall St.

According to Belton police, Reyner collapsed entering the front door of the home where he was staying after being shot in the back. Neighbors reported hearing two gunshots in the area.

"Man we kicked it everyday," said Cam, a friend of Reyner. "I'm just trying not to beat myself up like it's my fault because I wasn't here. When I met him, it was like, he was a lost kid, you know what I'm saying?"

Jaden, another friend said he got a call from his mother and rushed over as soon as he could.

"My mom calls and says the neighbor called and said she heard shots," Jaden said. "I just got here quick, the police was here and they were taking him out on a stretcher."

Reyner was taken to Baylor Scott and White where he was pronounced dead.

Jaden said the news of his friends death has hit home.

"Man, that was my brother, like, my true brother from another mother," Jaden said.

As Belton Police search for answers to a crime, Cam said his message to those responsible is clear.

"Bro, he was 15, you know what I mean?" he said, years in his eyes. "I was with him on New Years, like, bro I bought you fireworks, I cooked for you -- you really took somebody from me."

If you have any information about the shooting call the Belton Police Department.

According to Joshua's obituary, a gofundme has been created to fundraise for BISD special education. You can donate here.

Joshua's visitation and funeral are set for Jan. 11 at the Harper-Talasek Funeral Home Chapel. The visitation begins at 10 a.m. and the funeral follows starting at 12 p.m.

