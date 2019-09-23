CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center kicked off deaf awareness week with their fall festival.

The center said one of there goals is to empower the deaf community and they've done that by hosting the fall festival for the past 15 years.

The event offered games, arts and crafts, a pie eating contest, and vendors providing a variety of resources.

And the fun filled festival is just the beginning of a week full of activities for deaf awareness.

Eliza long is with the deaf center and said these events are meant to open up dialogue between deaf and hearing people.

“Many hearing people don't know that deaf people can do anything and expose the deaf to the hearing community,” Long said.



You can find the upcoming events on the deaf awareness week Facebook page.

If you're looking to become more involved with the deaf community outside of awareness week, Long said the center is always looking for volunteers.