17-year-old charged with three felony cases in less than three months

17-year-old Robert Flores was recently charged in connection with the shooting of another teen on the city's Southside.

A dive into his record shows his first two cases were going through the courts at the same time. A grand jury returning indictments on four charges of aggravated robbery and two charges of theft of a firearm only days before shooting.

17-year-old Robert Flores was able to make bond while under investigation for two felony cases. It turns out, the criminal process is more nuanced than it seems.

Flores is currently being held in the Nueces County Jail on charges of attempted murder after police say he shot a 19-year-old man and dumped his body on bear lane on October 5.

This is the third felony case the teen has been charged in since mid-August. So, how was the teen released from custody with 2 active cases?

Here's what Nueces County Prosecutor Jared Horton had to say about the situation.

“The theft of a firearms case when it’s not arrested it’s just that it’s just a suspect it’s a suspect who doesn’t have charges he doesn’t have a formal indictment against him he is at that time suspected of a crime yes but not charged and so we have to make it very clear about that,” said Horton.

Let's look at the cases in chronological order. The first case was for theft of a firearm. Police say this case happened back in May; however, he was not indicted on this case until August 27.

In that time, the district attorney's office claims Flores was involved in an aggravated robbery on August 18. He was arrested at the scene and taken to the county jail. He was released on bond in that case on August 26.

That firearms case resulted in an indictment being handed down against Flores on August 27. One day after he was able to make bond on the aggravated robbery charges. Prosecutor Horton says that his office couldn’t have used the firearms theft case to keep Flores in jail because at the time he hadn’t been charged or indicted.

“If somebody is under indictment and they are released on bond and they later pick up a new charge that’s a very different situation than what we have here ok in that situation where somebody is already under indictment and they pick up a new offense and they’re charged with another crime their bond on the first crime can be revoked,” said Horton.

So, since Flores wasn’t indicted on the firearms charge until august. That case wasn’t in the system and able to be considered by a judge during the August 18 bond setting. Another big question was why there was such a delay in the theft of firearms case being brought to a grand jury.

“I would say over the summer the grand jury not being convened because of COVID was a factor in this case but I’m not gonna blame COVID for this defendant being released on bond on an aggravated robbery the fact of the matter is defendants have rights and we’re not here to violate those rights he’s got a constitutional right to a bond,” said Horton.