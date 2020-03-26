AUSTIN, Texas — An 18-wheeler carrying medical supplies caught fire Thursday morning, according to officials with the Austin Police Department.

The incident resulted in the shut down of all lanes along IH-35 northbound.

Austin Police and Fire crews were called out to the 10000 block of US IH-35 northbound around 5:30 a.m. in response to an 18-wheeler on fire.

At the scene, crews found a fully involved cabin of an 18-wheeler and proceeded to shut down all lanes of IH-35 NB.

The 18-wheeler was carrying medical supplies, but it is unclear at this time exactly what the supplies were.

After crews extinguished the fire, there were able to open one lane of IH-35 NB, but continued to divert traffic onto the frontage road while they worked the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.