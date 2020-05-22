SAN ANTONIO — Police said they've arrested a suspect in connection to Friday's deadly hit and run involving an 18-wheeler.

29-year-old Justin Antwan Jackson was taken into custody Friday and charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid in the deadly crash on I-10 on the city's northwest side.

According to investigators, a woman was driving around 5:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-10 near Dominion Drive, just north of the RIM, when she was hit by the 18-wheeler. The truck then took off from the scene. The woman, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not yet identified by authorities.

Police found the 18-wheeler downtown at the intersection of Bowie Street and East Crockett Street around 8 a.m. The white tractor-trailer had visible front-end damage.

SAPD said Jackson was the driver of the truck. According to police, he told the arresting officers he was a passenger in the 18-wheeler, and that he fell asleep and didn't know about the crash.

San Antonio Police Dept.