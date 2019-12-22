An Arlington man missing since Tuesday may be in danger, according to police officials.

Evan Lacey, 19, was last seen Tuesday morning as he was leaving his home in Arlington to go to his job in Grand Prairie. He was driving a blue 2006 Dodge Magnum at the time, Arlington police said.

His family reported him missing to police on Thursday morning.

Fort Worth police officers then found the car on Saturday under what Arlington police described as suspicious circumstances on the 4200 block of South Hughes Avenue in Fort Worth.

Based on how the car was found, Arlington police officials said they believe Lacey could be in danger and are asking for the public's help to find him.

The two departments said they are working together to figure out what happened.

Lacey is about 6 feet tall, weighs about 180 to 200 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red jacket and gray sweatpants at his home on the 1500 block of Wolf Creek Drive, according to Arlington police.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477. Diane Brown with Arlington police is the lead investigator and can be reached at 817-459-5316.

