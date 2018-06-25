Sunday was the first day of the 19th Annual Surf Camp for the Disabled, where those with disabilities could enjoy the beach and catch some waves.

An Oklahoma camp called "Make Promises Happen" comes to Port Aransas every year to teach those who have intellectual or physical disabilities how to surf.

As the camp continues to grow each year, hundreds of volunteers attend this two day event.

Organizers say that no surfing experience is needed and they are always looking for volunteers to help with the event.



Monday is the last day of surfing.

