2 $500 scholarships for Coastal Bend residents

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Education to Employment Partners is proud to announce that they will once again be awarding two $500 scholarships to Coastal Bend residents.
The P16 Scholarship will be awarded to a graduating senior from the Coastal Bend and is applicable towards an accredited education and career training program in Texas.
The P-16 Plus Scholarship will be awarded to a community member pursuing
their education and/or career training at a Coastal Bend education and career
training institution in the Coastal Bend.
Applications are due April 30, 2022. For more information please visit or call Coastal Compass Education & Career Resource Center at 361-906-0703.
