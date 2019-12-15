JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing children last seen on the Westside late Sunday morning.

Six-year-old Braxton Williams and 5-year-old Bri'ya Williams were last seen playing in front of a home in the 10200 block of West Beaver Street at around 11:30 a.m., according to the Jacksonville Sheriff'sOffice.

First Coast News is on the scene at the Paradise Village mobile homes neighborhood where police are stopping cars to hand out flyers, asking anyone if they have seen the missing children. Neighbors tell First Coast News that residents have been searching for Bri'ya Williams and Braxton Williams since they were reported missing.

Police said Braxton Williams is on the Autism spectrum but will communicate with others. He was last seen wearing a red sweater and blue jeans. Bri'ya Williams was last seen wearing a gray sweater with multi-colored writing on the front and black leggings.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call JSO at 904-630-0500.

