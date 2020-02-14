HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle accident in northeast Harris County.

The crash is on Old Humble Road near Bender Road.

Air 11 flew over the scene and it appears two vehicles were involved in the crash -- a dark red Toyota Corolla and a white Nissan Rouge.

Harris County deputies told KHOU 11 that one driver drove over wet cement that was spilled on the street by a cement truck that just left a nearby cement company.

The driver lost control, crossed over a median and crashed head on into another car.

Deputies said the cement truck malfunctioned when it spilled the wet cement.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

The intersection has been shut down.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

