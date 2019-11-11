DALLAS — This story has been updated to include additional information from police.

Police are investigating a triple shooting that left two people dead and another wounded Sunday night near West Dallas.

Officers said they found the victims when responding to a shooting call on the 300 block of South Merrifield Road shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, officials said, they were flagged down by a witness and found two men had been shot. Both men were taken to a local hospital where they later died.

One of the men, who was in his 40s, was found lying on the ground between parked cars with a gunshot wound. Another man in his 50s had been shot in the chest several times and was found "slumped over in the driver's seat of his pickup truck," police said.

Officers also found a third man in his 30s had been shot in his left wrist. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, officials said.

The three men and witnesses had been drinking before a verbal dispute between the two men who died escalated into a violent situation, police said they discovered during a preliminary investigation.

This is a developing story. WFAA will update it as more information becomes available.

