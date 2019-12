CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two men were found dead in a home on Corpus Christi's west side just after noon Thursday, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Police tell 3News they were called to the home on the 1200 block of Elgin just after 12pm.

Police are not releasing any additional information at this time. 3News is working to find out the identities of the men, as well as, the cause and manner of death.

This is a breaking news update. Stick with 3News for the latest.