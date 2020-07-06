CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A 20-year-old died Saturday in a skydiving accident in Chester County, according to the Chester County coroner.

Justin Swaggerty was from Naples, Florida.

Charles Weber, who organized a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs, said Swaggerty dreamed of being a pilot and was in the Carolinas for flight school.

Weber told WCNC that Swaggerty had a smile that would light up a room.

"In his spare time Justin love to cook, fish, and help animals he used to love the beach and go to the gym," Weber said. "He was all around a good person. He will be missed."

His mom, Laura Swaggerty, was a single parent and is having a tough time, Weber said. The GoFundMe created for burial funds raised over $17,000 in the first eight hours. Weber says Laura Swaggerty was 'very appreciative' for everything others have done since the accident.

Courtesy of family

There have been several fatal skydiving accidents in Chester County in the last six years. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Skydive Carolina for comment. At this time, we have not heard back.

RELATED: Charlotte woman dies after skydiving accident in SC, officials confirm

This is a developing story. Stick with WCNC Charlotte for the latest as more information becomes available.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

New York Times editorial page editor resigns amid fury over 'Send in Troops' op-ed

Charlotte Hornets, Charlotte Knights ending partnerships with CPI security

‘No longer enough to say you’re a good person and do nothing’ | Mexican artist creating Black Lives Matter murals in Charlotte

NASCAR looks to steer clear of protests over George Floyd death