Saturday marked the 4th Annual Corpus Christi Fire Truck Pull, where teams of 12 tugged a 55,000 pound vehicle as a part of the Special Olympics South Texas fundraiser..

Folks cleared the road in front of the American Bank Center to make room for the fire truck people would be steadily dragging.

The objective was to get the truck to a certain point the fastest while raising money for the special olymics south texas.

"We have a great crowd out here, we have good music going on, and we're just really excited people take the time to come see what were all about and come support our athletes," said Alice Fulton-Garza Special Olympics South Texas area director.

One of the Special Olympics athletes actually took to the pavement and helped tow the fire truck.

"It's hard when you get it going, but once you get it going it's easy to pull," Robert Katocs said.

Katocs says while pulling the fire engine was exciting the best part of the competition was being able to have the support of his family.

"I want to thank you for my grandma being here from North Carolina and all the family members that are supporting me," he said.

And not only did his family support emotionally but physically too.

His brother Joshua Katocs joined in on the fire truck tugging.

He said this is his third year doing it and it's gratifying every time.

"It's actually very enjoyable," he said. "It's fun to see all these people smiling having fun doing it."

For the fourth year in a row team number one, the Corpus Christi Fire Department took home the champion title.

