CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Most City of Corpus Christi offices including City Hall, Public Libraries, Animal Care Services, and Municipal Court will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29. Here’s a complete list of City office closings and schedules:

Solid Waste Services:

Garbage Collection : Thursday, November 28 routes will be collected Saturday, November 30.

Mon. /Tues. /Wed. /Fri. Routes will have no change in collection.

Recycling Collection : Thursday, November 28 routes will be collected Saturday, November 30.

Mon./Tues./Wed./ Fri. Routes will have no change in collection.

Brush & Bulky : WILL NOT BE COLLECTED on Thursday, November 28 & Friday, November 29.

Landfill : The J.C. Elliott Citizens Collection Center WILL BE CLOSED Thursday, November 28 but will be OPEN Friday, November 29.

Animal Care Services:

CLOSED Thursday, November 28

Thursday, November 28 OPEN Friday, November 29 and Saturday, November 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Adoptions and kennel viewings for lost pets will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. both days.

Libraries:

All public libraries will close at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27 and remain closed on Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29. All libraries will resume regular operating hours on Saturday, November 30. The Neyland Public Library will be closed on Sunday, December 1.

The following schedule will be observed at City Parks and Recreation facilities and programs during the Thanksgiving holiday:

Golf Courses: (Holiday Schedule)

Lozano Golf Center:

OPEN on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28, 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28, 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. OPEN on Friday, November 29, 6:00 a.m. to dusk.

Oso Golf Course:

OPEN on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28, 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28, 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. OPEN on Friday, November 29, 6:00 a.m. to dusk.

Tennis Centers: (Holiday Schedule)

HEB Tennis Center:

OPEN Wednesday, November 27, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 27, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. CLOSED Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving Day OPEN Friday, November 29, 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday, November 29, 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. OPEN Saturday, November 30, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m

Saturday, November 30, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m OPEN Sunday, December 1, 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Al Kruse Tennis Center:

OPEN Wednesday, November 27, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 27, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. CLOSED Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving Day OPEN Friday, November 29, 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday, November 29, 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. OPEN Saturday, November 30, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 30, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. OPEN Sunday, December 1, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Public Pools: (holiday schedule)

Collier Pool:

OPEN Wednesday, November 27, normal operating hours.

Wednesday, November 27, normal operating hours. CLOSED Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving Day OPEN Friday, November 29, 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Friday, November 29, 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. OPEN normal hours after Friday, November 29

Natatorium

OPEN Wednesday, November 27, normal operating hours.

Wednesday, November 27, normal operating hours. CLOSED Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving Day OPEN Friday, November 29, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Friday, November 29, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. OPEN normal hours after Friday, November 29

Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center:

Walking trails and playground open daily, dawn to dusk.

CLOSED Thursday and Friday, November 28 & 29

Thursday and Friday, November 28 & 29 Weekend schedule for the Learning Center:

OPEN Saturday, November 30, from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 30, from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. CLOSED Sunday, December 1

Cultural Services:

The Galvan House will be CLOSED Thanksgiving Day through Sunday, December 1

Gymnasiums:

Corpus Christi Gym - CLOSED Thanksgiving Day through Sunday, December 1

- Thanksgiving Day through Sunday, December 1 Ben Garza Gym - CLOSED Thanksgiving Day through Sunday, December 1

Latchkey:

CLOSED Thursday & Friday, November 28 & 29

Recreation Centers:

Monday, November 25 to Wednesday, November 27, 12:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. at all four locations.

CLOSED Thanksgiving Day through Sunday, December 1

Senior Centers:

CLOSED Thanksgiving Day through Sunday, December 1

For more information on the City Thanksgiving Holiday schedule, visit the City of Corpus Christi website or call (361)826-2489.

