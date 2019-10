CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — October is breast cancer awareness month and Saturday the community joined forces to help raise awareness about breast cancer.



The 5k walk started at 9 a.m this in downtown Corpus Christi where survivors, caregivers and all those touched by breast cancer got to share their experiences and inspire each other and get the necessary information about the disease.



The walk also helps raise money for research and The American Cancer Society.

