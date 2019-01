CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Saturday, people lined Main street in Robstown to enjoy the 2019 NCJLS Parade. The 84th annual parade was hosted by the Robstown Area Development. It began at the intersection of Matiana Ortiz and Main and ended at the RMB Fairgrounds 2019 NCJLS Parade - Hosted by the Robstown Area Development Awards will be given to floats for the Best Vehicle, Best Mounted Unit, Best Float, and Judges Choice.