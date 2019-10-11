CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saturday many people headed out to Robstown to get ahead of their holiday shopping at the Peddler show.
The show located at the Richard M. Borchard fairgrounds had an assortment of designers, artisans and craftsmen from all over the country for a holiday market.
The Peddler show continues Sunday from 11 p.m. until 4 p.m.
