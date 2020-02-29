CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today, February 28th, was the last day to get warrants taken care of without the fear of being arrested.



So far, 878 warrants were cleared today, and more than 3,000 warrants had been taken care of during this past two-week amnesty period.



Up until today you could clear any Class C Misdemeanor outstanding warrants without being arrested. That includes things such as traffic tickets or other ordinance violations. After today, police may end up at your doorstep looking to make an arrest.

