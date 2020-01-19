ROBSTOWN, Texas — The 85th annual Nueces County Junior Livestock show wrapped up on Saturday.

At 10 a.m. the different winners in each division showed off their hard work with ribbons and trophies at the parade of champions.

The largest junior livestock show in Texas hosts hundred's of area kids showing animals or their creative projects.

Those projects and animals are sold to the highest bidders and the money going right back to the kids often used towards college for their future.

