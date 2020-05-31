NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A 22-year-old woman passed away after drowning in the Comal River, the New Braunfels Police Department said.

The incident took place Saturday around 4 p.m. at the river near the Tube Chute.

Police said they were working near the Chute when friends of the 22-year-old, later identified as Devon Walton of Houston, told police she had gone under the water, resurfaced and was having trouble breathing.

Officers said Walton was struggling to breathe but was conscious, alert and able to speak to police. Paramedics were called to the scene, but before they arrived, Walton became unconscious and unresponsive, police said.

Officers began life-saving measures and she was transported by New Braunfels Emergency Medical Services to Christus Santa Rota Hospital - New Braunfels where she passed away.

