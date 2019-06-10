CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saturday the community came together to raise awareness about the disease by being part of the 23rd annual heart walk.

The event is a family friendly 5k walk held to promote healthy lifestyles and raise funds for cardiovascular research and educational programs.



The event was open to all age groups and included hands-on CPR demonstrations, a kid zone area, team photos, and much more.



"Heart disease is the number one killer of men and women and stroke is the number five so so many people out here today are walking in memory or in honor of their loved one and you know getting out there doing a 5k getting more active." said the heart walk Director Brittany Sandbach.



According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of Americans.



The American Heart Association currently funds more than 31 million dollars in research in Texas.

