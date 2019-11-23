KINGSVILLE, Texas — If you ever wanted to experience authentic cowboy living residents, the King Ranch Hand Breakfast was the place to be.

Plenty of folks put on their cowboy boots and brought their appetite for an authentic cowboy breakfast on the King Ranch. The breakfast is served up outdoors and begins at 7 a.m. until 11 a.m.

The breakfast was followed by a festival in historic downtown Kingsville.

Ranch employees and volunteers will be serving up a traditional ranch breakfast of eggs, sausage, refried beans, biscuits and gravy, tortillas, coffee and juice.

During the event, there will be storytelling and musical entertainment.

According to organizers, events like King Ranch Hand Breakfast honors the rich cultural heritage of South Texas.