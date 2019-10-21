A local business wanted to get a jump start on Halloween this year while giving back to the community.

Beauty Crush Cosmetics and Tattooing hosted a trunk or treat block party.

The party brought hundreds of kids and their families out to have a good time.

There were games, food, face painting, and a haunted house all for free.

Ashley Longoria attended the event and said she was not expecting such a big turnout.



"By the time that it starts we already have a line going all the way down," Longoria said.



Tons of kids were dressed up and that is partially thanks to the owner of beauty crush, Jeneva Garza.

She gave away 200 free costumes.

Longoria said that helps parents out a lot.



"This year my daughter wanted a $70 [costume], and it's hard to tell our kids no, so we have people like Jeneva who are providing free ones," she said.



Her 6-year-old daughter Railina Fernandez got to dress up as Ana from the Disney movie Frozen.

Railina said she loves this time of year for things like, "Where you get to go to houses and say trIck-or-treat,"



And in this case she gets to say trunk or treat.

One of the trunks belongs to Lorraine Bernal and it's more like a toy trunk.



"My daughters in love with Bo peep and Toy Story right now, so we went a long with her and dressed up as Woody and Jesse,"



Bernal said when she heard about this event she knew she wanted to help in some way.



"It's so that we can give back to the community and show our support and everything,"



To find out about how to be a part of this event and more around the community you can follow the salon at Beauty Crush for Kids.